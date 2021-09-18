$296.88 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $296.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.77 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $271.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $2.71 on Monday, reaching $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after acquiring an additional 484,678 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after acquiring an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

