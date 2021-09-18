3,165 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 180,907 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

