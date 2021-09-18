36,555 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viasat during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

