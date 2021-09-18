$38.82 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report sales of $38.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $41.60 million. Vericel reported sales of $32.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $170.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.67 million to $170.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $216.22 million, with estimates ranging from $202.93 million to $239.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of VCEL opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. Vericel has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 287.18 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $10,384,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 106,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vericel by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.