$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Square posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.58.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in Square by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Square by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $255.79. 5,564,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,417,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.77 and a 200-day moving average of $241.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 224.38, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. Square has a 12-month low of $139.31 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.