52,632 Shares in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. TRV GP LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $10,638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 860.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 155.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 987,926 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 7,095.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 931,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 918,164 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.50. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

