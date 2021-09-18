$58.83 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report $58.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.10 million to $90.50 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $200.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $269.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock worth $1,965,394. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $17,036,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 66,432 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

DRNA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.61. 2,182,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

