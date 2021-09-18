6,132 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in StoneCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,027,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in StoneCo by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,271,000 after buying an additional 427,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in StoneCo by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after buying an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

