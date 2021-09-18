$628.37 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report sales of $628.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.29 million and the lowest is $599.10 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $284.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

AHCO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $41.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 183.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $43,705,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

