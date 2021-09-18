$642.59 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce sales of $642.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.50 million to $692.68 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,112. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.