$645.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $645.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $568.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $872.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.93. 5,605,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.