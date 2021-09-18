74,203 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $199,493,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,013. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.