8,600 Shares in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,551,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 3,523,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $2,709,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,075,000.

BATS IYZ opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

