$924.49 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post sales of $924.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $826.48 million to $1.02 billion. Cabot reported sales of $659.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 420,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 47.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 61,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 248,710.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

CBT traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 806,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. Cabot has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

