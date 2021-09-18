A Jayson Adair Sells 170,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A Jayson Adair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00.
Shares of CPRT opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $152.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 348.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.