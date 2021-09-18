A Jayson Adair Sells 170,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A Jayson Adair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00.

Shares of CPRT opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 348.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

