A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $41,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.