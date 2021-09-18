Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 174.8% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.9 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. Aalberts has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $62.25.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.