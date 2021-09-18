abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

abrdn plc boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $35,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN opened at $112.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

