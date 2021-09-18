abrdn plc Buys 73,811 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

abrdn plc lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,811 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.23% of A. O. Smith worth $26,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $7,817,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of AOS opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

