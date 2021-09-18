abrdn plc Sells 171,900 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,900 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $36,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $159.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.