abrdn plc Sells 5,187 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

NYSE SYK opened at $273.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.34 and its 200-day moving average is $257.38. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

