Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $590.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.02 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $833.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,571. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after acquiring an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

