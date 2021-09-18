Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after acquiring an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.