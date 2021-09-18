ACENT Hits Market Capitalization of $7.30 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. ACENT has a total market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACENT has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00132067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.