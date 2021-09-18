Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ANIOY opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANIOY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

