ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,991 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.87% of ACI Worldwide worth $27,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $31.30 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

