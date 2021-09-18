AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. AcuityAds also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.

ATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,513,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 131,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $460.02 million and a PE ratio of 38.05.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

