Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) & Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Critical Contrast

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 2 1 0 2.00 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.04%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 94.86%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 212.85 -$130.09 million ($0.90) -6.00 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($4.15) -3.87

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,391.97% -45.65% -34.39% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -82.18% -64.20%

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

