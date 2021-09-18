Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ADXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.18% and a negative net margin of 325.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

