Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. "

ACET has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.39.

ACET opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.42.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. Research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

