Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of ATGE opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.