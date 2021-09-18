Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $112.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

