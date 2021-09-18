Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $171,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $131,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

