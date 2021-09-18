Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $758,000 Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,043.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,224,330 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

