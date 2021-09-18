Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

SWN stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

