Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Newmark Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NMRK opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.