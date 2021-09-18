Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 31,219 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 416,195 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $6,224,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,035,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 345,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 292,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SH stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

