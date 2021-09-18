Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

