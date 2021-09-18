Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $14.71 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $466.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at about $45,032,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at about $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

