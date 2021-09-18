Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster Sells 8,548 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMTX opened at $14.71 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Aemetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

