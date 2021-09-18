Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Gap Down to $15.70

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $12.90. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 26,353 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105.

