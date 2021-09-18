AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $523,380.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,875.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

