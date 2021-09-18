Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.33

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.33 and traded as low as C$28.05. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$28.43, with a volume of 88,671 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.33. The firm has a market cap of C$533.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1,421.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

