AGF Investments Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

CI opened at $205.62 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.84 and a 200-day moving average of $236.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

