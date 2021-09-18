AGF Investments Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $205.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

