AGF Investments Inc. Has $5.73 Million Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,901 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 8,696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

