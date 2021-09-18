AGF Investments Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,901 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

NYSE TFII opened at $113.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

