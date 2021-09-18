AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after purchasing an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,699,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,435,000 after purchasing an additional 311,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,690 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.