AGF Investments Inc. Sells 2,068 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,946,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 242,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,960,000 after acquiring an additional 158,397 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSGX stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

