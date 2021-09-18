Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $10,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,286,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

